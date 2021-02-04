Destination Louisiane: House floats are popping up all across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — Every major Mardi Gras event in Louisiana is now on hold after the pandemic forced krewes to cancel. But now, some organizations are looking to celebrate in new ways.

In Baton Rouge, one neighborhood is doing all they can to try and ramp up the Carnival spirit.

Terri Singleton is this year’s grand marshal for “Mid-City Gras” and says she misses costuming and being with people. Through “Mid-City Gras,” Singleton says the spirit of Carnival can live on.

Singleton encourages anyone with wheels to drive by her squirrel-themed house and go “nuts.”

Committee chair, Corey Schircliff, says they also plan to continue with judging and entertainment, safely.

“Mid-City Gras” will be held in Baton Rouge on Sunday, February 7.