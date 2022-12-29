A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Houma man is dead after crashing his car in Terrebonne Parish.

It happened shortly after midnight on Thursday on Highway 315 near Hidalgo Drive.

Investigations reveal 29-year-old Steven English was speeding on the highway when he swerved off the road, flipped and hit a tree.

Englsih was ejected from the car and suffered critical injuries as a result of the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

State Police believe impairment was a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was collected from English.

The investigation remains ongoing.