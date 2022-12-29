TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Houma man is dead after crashing his car in Terrebonne Parish.
It happened shortly after midnight on Thursday on Highway 315 near Hidalgo Drive.
Investigations reveal 29-year-old Steven English was speeding on the highway when he swerved off the road, flipped and hit a tree.
Englsih was ejected from the car and suffered critical injuries as a result of the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
State Police believe impairment was a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was collected from English.
The investigation remains ongoing.