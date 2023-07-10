Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Houma man was arrested on charges in St. Mary Parish, as well as an active warrant in St. Martin Parish for attempted 1st degree murder.
According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jujuan Melvin Poindexter, 22 of Houma was arrested on July 7 for failure to appear on a number of charges including:
- Illegal use/possession/control of weapons-crime of violence
- Illegal possession of stolen firearms
- Possession of schedule II CDS
- Possession of marijuana
- Improper lane usage
- No seat belt
Bail has not been set on the St. Mary Parish charges, however, Poindexter also had an active warrant in St. Martin Parish for attempted 1st degree murder and criminal damage to property. According to St. Marin Parish Sheriff’s Office, that warrant was in connection to an incident where Poindexter shot at a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy. 90 on September 7, 2021. There were no injuries from that incident.
A hold has been placed on Poindexter for St. Martin Parish.
