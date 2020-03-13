Houma Girl Scout Sings About Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUMA, LA - If you love Girl Scout cookies, you only have a little while longer to get your hands on a box! Cookie booth sales end this weekend!

Houma Girl Scout, Abbie Schmitt, has just the song to encourage your craving!

Abbie says she wrote a song about cookies to help sale them!

“My mom and I were trying to come up with a song for Facebook. I walked by and sang, what you really, really, really want is a Girl Scout Cookie!” said Schmitt.

Abbie and her mom went to the back yard and filmed the ‘Cookie Remix’- a play on the famous Spice Girls single, “Wannabe”.

“I’m a Spice Girls fan. If I could be one for a day, I would be Baby Spice because she is more of a leader than a follower just like me!" said Schmitt.

Abbie’s remix is so catchy, it is hard to not sing along!

"Anything that she puts her heart and her mind to, she is over creative and excels at in an abundance amount." Said Abbie’s mom, Laura.

This singing Girl Scout will be selling cookies at a cookie booth in Houma this weekend!

Download the Cookie Finder app to find your nearest booth or click here