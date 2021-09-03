Hot and humid Labor Day Weekend

PLEASE remember generator safety — We lost far too many lives in the wake of Hurricane Laura due to generator or carbon monoxide related deaths.

Keep your generator 20 feet from your home! Do NOT bring it inside. Remeber the three 20s!

HEAT ADVISORY — Issued Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and now once again Friday with the heat index values between 98-106. Drink lots of water. Stay in the shade. Take breaks in between picking up storm debris.

It’s very easy to get heat exhaustion & become dehydrated without being able to cool your body down in the air conditioning.

Since Ida, we’ve had a flurry of activity with Julian, Kate, and now Larry forming.

Larry will become a powerful hurricane & dance out to sea, Bermuda should keep an eye on it. A tropical wave in the Caribbean has a 30% chance of development in the next 3-5 days as moisture moves into the Bay of Campeche. Next name on the list is Mindy. We’ll let you know if rain chances will increase locally as a result.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 77°
Fair
Fair 0% 90° 77°

Saturday

89° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 89° 77°

Sunday

88° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 88° 77°

Monday

88° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 42% 88° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 77°

Wednesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 84° 77°

Thursday

86° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
78°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
78°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
83°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
85°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
86°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
88°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
88°

