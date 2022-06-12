NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Humane Society of Louisiana announced the death of one of their horses Saturday, on their Facebook page.

In a post by Executive Director Jeff Dorson, a horse by the name of Bradley, was walking in a funeral procession on Esplanade Ave., when he most likely succumbed to heat exhaustion and died.

No further information is available at this time but as the Humane Society of Louisiana releases details, updates will be given.