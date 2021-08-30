Horrendous night with hurricane in St. Tammany Parish

News

So scary, Louisiana mom and her kids sleep in the bathtub

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) – A horrendous night.

That’s what they’re calling the night Hurricane Ida plowed across St. Tammany Parish.

WGNO’s Bill Wood was there before the sun came up.

From Slidell to Covington to Old Mandeville, they’re cleaning up.

And remembering a night, they’ll never forget.

From the Covington mother who slept in the bathtub with her kids she was so scared to the man who saw Lake Pontchartrain roll from four blocks away up to his house.

Almost all, 98-percent of the residents of St. Tammany Parish are without power.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

