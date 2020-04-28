Honoring Class of 2020: Lusher put photo of every senior on yard signs in front of school

NEW ORLEANS– Because of the coronavirus crisis the remainder of the senior year for the Class of 2020 isn’t typical. They aren’t getting the same sort of pomp and circumstance, but Lusher Charter school wants their students to feel love and support.

For Lusher seniors Gillian Terrie and Henry Neelis it is as if their senior year suddenly stopped.

“I’m just trying to keep up with my grades for the rest of the year and to keep my head up,” Terrie said.

“It is a little sad not being able to spend the last few days of our senior year with all my friends,” Neelis said.

Both Gillian and Henry are spirit leaders at their school.

Lusher’s Principal, Dr. Steve Corbett wanted to do something memorable to honor all 152 seniors in the class of 2020. So with the help of teachers and others, they honored the senior class in a special way.

“We know it has been a difficult year for them. We decided to adorn the front of our campus with yard signs with every image of each graduate on them. It is really just a way to make sure our students have the chance to see themselves together virtually all together in the same place one last time,” Dr. Corbett said.

“I just want to say thanks. It means a lot that they did this. I’ve talked to a lot of my friends and it makes us all feel appreciated,” Neelis said.

“It really made me emotional and makes me remember all the good times and all the great people that I’ve been with here at Lusher,” Terrie said.

These signs are proof that this class of 2020 is leaving their mark.

“We love them and are excited to see what they are going to do in the future. We know they’ll make us very proud,” Dr. Corbett said.

Dr. Corbett said that this year’s class has already amassed nearly 25 million dollars in merit based scholarships to some of the world’s finest institutions.

Lusher is still making the final plans on how they’ll be handling Graduation.