NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Did you know African Americans have a higher risk of developing heart disease?

February is not only Black History Month, but also Heart Health Month.

According to the US Office of Minority Health (OMH) , 30% of African Americans are more likely to die from heart disease and develop other health issues like type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol.

“If we are consuming fried foods every day or three times a week, that puts a lot of stress on our heart. Saturated Fat is linked to heart attacks. Linked to heart disease. Saturated fat is also high in cholesterol which builds plaque in our artery walls and can cause a heart attack,” said Elle Mcknight Hill, a registered dietician and nutritionist with The Maxine Firm.

Simple changes like moving your fruits and veggies to the front of your refrigerator can help encourage healthier food choices.

“We can definitely reduce hypertension and high blood pressure if we try to consume low-sodium snacks. If you want a low-sodium snack, look at the back of the label. If it is under 140 milligrams it is a low-sodium snack,” shared McKnight Hill.

To make sure your heart is healthy, schedule a visit with your doctor to check your blood sugar and cholesterol levels every year!

