Homicide suspect quickly identified and arrested

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD has quickly identified and arrested the suspect in a homicide investigation in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street.

35-year-old Paul Bickham was arrested and faces one count of second degree murder.

The shooting happened around 7:12 Thursday night. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives quickly developed Bickham as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Bickham was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Barrett Morton at 504-658-5300.