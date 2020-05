Metairie – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead in Metairie.

It happened just before 1:30 Monday morning in the 700 block of North Howard Avenue.

Deputies say they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She died on the scene.

Officials say a man they believe is responsible for the shooting was taken into custody at the scene.

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released.