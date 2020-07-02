Home improvement trends: appliances for better living

The legacy of the "Appliance Giant" is still going strong

Metairie – Spending more time at home means refrigerator doors are being opened 30 to 40 percent more than usual, according to Paul Klein Jr., the owner of Campo Better Living. Sheltering at home has meant greater use of appliances in general, from stoves to refrigerators to laundry machines.

Cocooning in your kitchen is even more enticing when you have high-quality appliances. For the celebrity chef wannabe in your home, the legacy of the “Appliance Giant,” Tony Campo, is ready to help creative cooks create a wish list.

“BlueStar is handcrafted out of Philadelphia. Chefs that come into the store love this!” says Klein, showing WGNO Reporter Stephanie Oswald an example of a high-end designer stove top with open burners that get 25,000 BTU per burner. A gorgeous double wall oven in blue is installed by its side.

Campo Better Living is known for its specialty ovens, and one of the hottest trends right now is good for your health: ovens that use steam and convection to cook the perfect fish, vegetables, etc.

For anyone looking to increase counter space, or replace the classic “above the stove” microwave, there’s a drawer microwave with a motion detector for hands-free opening.

And if you’re focus is outdoors, there are plenty of new ideas to spruce up your patio or pool deck, such as the Primo ceramic cooker, that is similar to the famous Green Egg.

“It’s made in the USA and because of the oval shape you get more cooking surface with the Primo,” says Klein. It comes in multiple sizes and includes a wooden stand.

Top-quality grills, high-power burners and outdoor refrigeration are also options to boost your backyard’s “Wow” factor.

Tony Campo’s daughter Gina is on hand to carry on the family tradition of providing customer care that you won’t find in the big box stores.

Klein says times like these make long-term family connections all the more important; he’s had no problem filling the recent demands for appliances, while some of the big box stores are having trouble.