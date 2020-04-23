Home Depot donates masks to Louisiana health care workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Home Depot has donated tens of thousands of masks to help Louisiana healthcare workers battle against COVID-19.

Attorney General Landry announced Wednesday that Home Depot donated N95 respirator masks and other Personal Protective Equipment to emergency workers and medical providers.

General Landry said, “On behalf of Louisiana, I want to offer The Home Deport an enormous amount of thanks for their generous contributions to our State. The Home Depot’s partnership goes a long way in protecting our State’s brave men and women assisting Coronavirus patients.”

Landry added, “N95 respirators and surgical masks can be used to help prevent airborne particles and liquids from contaminating the face. I greatly appreciate The Home Depot for working with me to get this much-needed PPE to Louisiana.”

The Home Depot, who has already donated N95 masks and other face coverings, gloves, Tyvek suits, boot coverings, goggles, and face shields to GOHSEP, first responders, and top priority healthcare facilities all across the State, has committed to continue looking for ways to help Louisiana’s citizens fight the pandemic as an essential retailer in our communities.