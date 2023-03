NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Big night in the New Orleans area for LHSAA Division III Select quarterfinal action on Friday.

Isidore Newman easily defeated visiting Sophie B. Wright, 62-26.

Meanwhile, No.2-seed Country Day is upset by No.10 Catholic High-New Iberia, 46-40 at home.

The top-seeded Greenies advance to the semifinals in Lake Charles, La., to face No.4 Dunham.

Catholic-NI will play No.3 Calvary Baptist.