Comfort food. Just saying the phrase manages to create a feeling of warmth that suddenly envelops you and travels directly to your stomach. It’s the small, happy dance you do in your chair as your mom puts your favorite dinner in front of you when you go home to visit. It’s the infamous cranberry sauce that your beloved aunt makes every Thanksgiving. It’s the inexplicably delicious French bread pizza that makes you remember the nostalgia of childhood when everything was simple and eating pizza for lunch felt like a dream come true.

There’s a wonderfully subjective quality about comfort food because when it comes down to it, the only criteria it has to have is that it has to make you feel comfortable when you eat it. It’s the dish you eat when you’re having a rough day—like a huge bowl of chocolate ice cream—or it’s the dish you eat when you have something amazing to celebrate—also a huge bowl of chocolate ice cream.

Whether you’re out traveling for work, enjoying a road trip for solely play-related purposes, or just tired of figuring out what to have for dinner tonight, Stacker decided to help you find some of the highest-rated comfort food restaurants in New Orleans. The restaurants that serve the starchy, salty, sweet, greasy, cheesy, flaky, buttery comfort food that hits close to home—exactly when you need it most.

Stacker turned to Yelp to ensure that we were giving you the best comfort food New Orleans has to offer, based on the average rating the restaurant received and the number of reviews. Keep reading to find out if your favorite comfort spot made it or to find a new favorite!

Yelp

#7. biscuit & buns on banks

– Rating: 3.5/5 (655 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 4337 Banks St New Orleans, LA 70119

– Categories: Comfort Food, Breakfast & Brunch, Coffee & Tea

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#6. Dat Dog

– Rating: 4.0/5 (636 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 5030 Freret St New Orleans, LA 70115

– Categories: Hot Dogs, Comfort Food, American (New)

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#5. Dat Dog

– Rating: 4.0/5 (1151 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 601 Frenchmen St New Orleans, LA 70116

– Categories: Hot Dogs, American (New), Comfort Food

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#4. Willie Mae’s Scotch House

– Rating: 4.5/5 (4008 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 2401 St Ann Sreet New Orleans, LA 70119

– Categories: Southern, Comfort Food

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#3. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

– Rating: 4.5/5 (721 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 308 S Diamond St New Orleans, LA 70130

– Categories: Chicken Shop, Southern, Comfort Food

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#2. Addis Nola

– Rating: 4.5/5 (213 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 2514 Bayou Rd New Orleans, LA 70119

– Categories: Ethiopian, Comfort Food

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#1. I-tal Garden

– Rating: 5.0/5 (85 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 810 N Claiborne Ave New Orleans, LA 70116

– Categories: Vegan, Comfort Food

– Read more on Yelp

