THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a man who had just been told that he'd be jailed ran from a courtroom and through a first-floor window, falling into the outdoor service stairwell below it.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre says that 26-year-old Gerrel Talbert of Labadieville was treated for injuries from the 12-foot fall, then arrested on the earlier charges plus escape and felony damage to property.