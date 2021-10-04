High hopes that NOLAxNOLA is a shot in the arm for local music venues

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— If you’re craving live music, some big names have stepped up to fill the void left by the cancellation of Jazz Fest and the rest of the fall festival calendar.

The new fest is called NOLAxNOLA and Ben Jaffe of Preservation Hall says it’s in the tradition of our city.

Jaffe says, “We do what we do in New Orleans and that’s to use music to heal and to keep people’s spirits high.”

According to Stephen Perry, CEO of New Orleans & Co., “The idea is that we’re gonna create the first major club-based music festival in United States history.”

The festival runs for the next 2 weekends at 35 music venues across the city offering over 200 performances.

Stanton Moore of Tipitina’s and the band Galactic stated, “It feels great because us as venues, we love hosting shows and hosting people that’s what we do.”

Tourism head New Orleans & Co. provided 100k in seed money and just under 2 million in advertising in several markets as far away as Chicago to promote NOLA X NOLA and the hope is that more than just the musicians and clubs benefit.

Mark Romig, Chief Marketing Officer of New Orleans & Co, “We hope to have more people staying in hotels, eating in restaurants, and shopping at our retail. This is the first year. We’re calling it our first year because we do hope this comes out each and every year.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO ON NOLAxNOLA