In the aisles at Langenstein's and Zuppardo's

METAIRIE, La – On the front line.

In the fight against the coronavirus.

Supermarket Soldiers arrive on time.

But this time, their battle is against a pandemic.

WGNO News with a Twist reporter Wild Bill Wood is bumping into these unexpected heroes at Langenstein’s and Zuppardo’s.

They’re stocking the shelves.

They’re checking out groceries.

On the battlefield, they’re there because they are essential.

And as one customer calls them, angels.