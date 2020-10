Former LSU Tiger and National Champion Matt Flynn will tee off for a good cause on Tuesday in St Francisville, Louisiana.

The annual Matt Flynn Invitational, at The Bluffs, aims to raise more money for the Heritage Ranch of Baton Rouge — an organization that takes in adolescent boys in crisis.

Heritage Ranch is also hoping to open up more houses with the proceeds to accommodate more and more kids in the future.

