Alicia Keys reimagines a classic for ‘Bridgerton’ soundtrack

To help fuel the excitement for the new “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” series available on Netflix on Thursday, May 4th, 2023, Alicia Keys has recorded a new version of her iconic hit “If I Ain’t Got You.” The new track features a 90-piece orchestra and can be heard in the popular show. Besides the feverishly awaited new season of this steamy series, Netflix has a number of other exciting titles dropping this month.

Must-see upcoming Netflix releases

Over the next few weeks, Netflix is releasing 23 new titles. The list includes anime, drama, stand-up comedy, documentaries, reality shows and more. No matter what your genre, there’s something new for you.

One of the most hotly awaited releases is “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” This season has six episodes that focus on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power. It’s a prequel that tells the story of how the young queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. It comes out on May 4.

“The Mother” is an action movie that stars Jennifer Lopez as a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she was forced to give up years before when she was on the run. Netflix will release this film on May 12.

Six days later, on May 18, the spin-off to the hugely popular “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” will be released. The 10-episode series centers on Kitty Song Covey, played by Anna Cathcart, who is convinced she knows everything there is to know about love. However, when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she begins to realize she doesn’t know as much as she thought she did.

On May 25, Arnold Schwarzenegger is a CIA operative on the verge of retirement who is forced to go back into the field for one last job. “FUBAR” focuses on family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

Full list of May Netflix releases

May 2: “Love Village” (reality series)

May 2: “The Tailor” (drama series)

May 3: “Jewish Matchmaking” (reality series)

May 4: “Sanctuary” (drama series)

May 4: “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (romance/drama series)

May 9: “Hannah Gadsby: Something Special” (stand-up comedy special)

May 10: “Queen Cleopatra” (documentary series produced by Jada Pinkett Smith)

May 10: “Dance Brothers” (drama series)

May 11: “Royalteen: Princess Margrethe” (drama)

May 11: “Ultraman” (anime series)

May 12: “Black Knight” (action series)

May 12: “The Mother” (action/thriller starring Jennifer Lopez)

May 12: “Queer Eye” (reality series)

May 16: “Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me” (documentary)

May 17: “Rhythm + Flow France” (reality series)

May 18: “XO, Kitty” (romance/comedy series inspired by “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”)

May 18: “Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune” (anime series)

May 19: “Selling Sunset” (reality series)

May 23: “Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer” (stand-up comedy special)

May 23: “Victim/Suspect” (documentary)

May 24: “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” (reality series releasing four episodes each week)

May 25: “FUBAR” (comedy/action series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger)

May 26: “Blood & Gold” (action/drama)

