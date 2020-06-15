Here comes the sun

What a beautiful weekend across our Greater New Orleans area, especially compared with last Sunday’s forecast for Tropical Storm Cristobal! Showers across southeast Louisiana end later tonight to overnight.

The themes will continue being average heat and low humidity all week!

We officially welcome summer just six days from now. This is 2020’s longest day.



At that point, rain chances return, but until then, dry conditions prevail during each afternoon after lunch.

Highs reach upper 80s or low 90s while lows reach upper 60s or low 70s, while it may seem hotter once factoring humidity in.

Saharan dust will also move off of Africa, which could mean hazy skies, however National Hurricane Center Meteorologists are still not monitoring any tropical development.

As far as sunscreen, lather up upon stepping outside… Drink ample water, too, staying hydrated when feels-like temperatures rise above local actual temperatures.