Henigan, Memphis beat Tulane 33-28 to become bowl eligible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seth Henigan passed for 336 yards and three touchdowns and Memphis beat Tulane 33-28 to become bowl eligible in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Memphis (6-6, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) went into the season with six consecutive bowl appearances, the longest active streak in the conference.

Asa Martin had four consecutive touches – receptions of 24, 13 and 29 yards before his 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter – to give Memphis the lead for good.

On the ensuing kickoff, Martin forced a fumble and three plays later, Eddie Lewis scored on a 25-yard catch-and-run to make it 33-21.

Duece Watts had a 21-yard touchdown catch for Tulane (2-10, 1-7) with 1:55 remaining but the Tigers recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal it.

