Help JPSO deputies find a person they say was involved in the death of a 14-year-old

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify or locate a person who deputies say was involved in the death of a 14-year-old.

Deputies say the 14-year-old was shot on April 10 in the 4000 block of South Dells in Harvey. The victim died from his injuries.

This afternoon, deputies released a photo of a person who they say was present when the 14-year-old was shot. They did not say if the person in the photo fired the fatal shot or participated in some other way in the crime.

According to deputies, the person in the photo is believed to be a male in his late teens.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call JPSO’s Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

Photo provided by JPSO