BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Many Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were drawn to their careers by a deep desire to help others.

These highly trained medical professionals remain cool under pressure and, on a near-daily basis, jump into emergency situations to help wounded individuals. Rendering such aid often requires EMTs to put their own lives in harm’s way, and many do so without expecting any sort of accolades or praise.

One former EMT worker said, “It’s amazing how great you can feel when you’re helping people.”

If you’ve ever wanted to join the ranks of local EMTs and make a difference in the community, officials with Acadian Ambulance and the National EMS Academy say now is the time to invest in yourself and look into taking EMT Training Courses.

Taylor Richard, the Director of the National EMS Academy recently alluded to a national shortage of EMS workers and explained this is why anyone with an interest in becoming an EMT is being encouraged to check out its courses, in partnership with Acadian Ambulance.

As of Tuesday, June 28, registration links are now open for upcoming courses, with accelerated classes (courses that allow students to earn while they learn) beginning August 29, and traditional classes starting August 15.

At this time, there aren’t any accelerated classes scheduled to take place in Baton Rouge. The only three programs of this sort are set to take place in Dallas, Texas as well as Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee.

To learn more about the programs or to register for a class, visit becomeamedic.com

Baton Rouge will serve as a hosting site for Traditional EMT Classes.