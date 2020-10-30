Heisman hopeful Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, took part in the West Virginia Clinical and Translational Science Institute's In Focus virtual event on Thursday and spoke extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The focus of his talk, Fauci said, was the public health and scientific challenges associated with the historic pandemic of COVID-19 that the world is currently experiencing. He said the pandemic has exploded in an unprecedented manner unseen since the 1918 Spanish Flu. The nation's top infectious disease expert opened up by comparing the most heavily impacted country, the U.S., to the European Union (EU), which he said did things differently and was able to have a respite from the disease, unlike the U.S.