Heavy rain floods kennels at the Northshore Humane Society

COVINGTON, La. – Heavy rain on Monday caused the outdoor kennels at the Northshore Humane Society to flood.

The Humane Society posted a video of the flooding on their Facebook page, stating that they were forced to move as many dogs as they could into their trailer. But with heavy rain expected for the next few days, the shelter was calling on volunteers to lend a helping hand.

The shelter asked volunteers to open up their homes to fostering while the rain passes throughout the week, so the dogs affected could be in a warm home instead of the flooded kennels.

The Humane Society updated their Facebook on Monday night boasting that 20 of those dogs were able to be placed in foster homes.

If you want to temporarily foster, you can visit the shelter located at 20384 Harrison Avenue in Covington. They ask that you please do not call about fostering inquiries.

If you can’t foster but want to help, towels can be dropped off at the shelter to help with flood issues. Donations to the Humane Society can be made through their Facebook page or by visiting their website.