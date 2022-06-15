NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The heatwave across the U.S. is being felt in Louisiana.

Temperatures in the metro-area are crankings out in the 90’s.

Local residents say although summer is a week away, it feels like it’s been here for a while.

“I work outside all the summer so I’m used to it all the time and it’s a hot summer,” said Jovanni Hurst.

Many are dialing up on the A.C. to get some relief, but when that happens your electric bill typically increases.

“I’m not too happy about that, but what you going to do? It’s hot. You’ve got to cool your house off anyway,” said Hurst.

One Entergy customer released their bill to WGNO news, showing an increase of nearly a hundred dollars in the last month.

“The customers field charge is billed per kilowatt-hour at the current rate of bill – so increase usage coupled with the high field costs actually can lead to higher bills,” said Sandra Diggs-Miller who works for Entergy.

She says seeing a higher bill isn’t uncommon.

“This is a conversation that utility providers are having across the country,” said Diggs-Miller.

When it gets hotter, many are tempted to tough the thermostat.

She recommends keeping it on 78 degrees. Some other tips include shutting the blinds, keeping the fans on and getting a home audit done to identify if there’s any cracks or holes leaking air.