NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just a couple of days ago, New Orleans City Council member Oliver Thomas was made aware of a serious hazard in the middle of Bundy Road near the interstate.

It’s already caused problems for drivers, damaging vehicles and popping tires.

“Dangerous situation. I’ve seen numerous people actually who was turning and then actually notice because they just now put out those orange cones up. Before they had the orange cones, the wind blew and knocked that sign little part down. Once that got down, people come falling into the hole, wreck their cars,” New Orleans resident Kevin Minor said.

Thomas has been working with the Department of Public Works to figure out what’s going on. He says factors like the heat, lack of rain and overall wear and tear cause problems under the pavement, often resulting in roadway buckling and collapses like this one.

“This is a bigger issue. It’s that you know, is this going to be a continuing problem, especially given the extreme heat and pressure being put on our infrastructure. This is a much bigger story than just that spot. How much more mindful do we need to be?” Thomas said.

Thomas says he’s pushing hard to get this problem repaired as soon as possible, and that his team plans to inspect nearby areas that are also at risk to hopefully prevent more buckling in the future.

“They’re not only on top of this. They’re going to begin to survey some of the other buckles in areas where there are swells or potential breaks. I don’t think anyone thought it wouldn’t happen here, especially in the south where we’re breaking records for heat. The question is are we prepared? Can we prevent it?” Thomas said.

