Heat Advisory issued Wednesday & Thursday. Please remember generator safety.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLEASE remember generator safety — We lost far too many lives in the wake of Hurricane #Laura due to generator/carbon monoxide related deaths. Keep your generator 20 feet from your home! Do NOT bring it inside.

HEAT ADVISORY — Issued Wednesday & Thursday w/ heat index between 98-106. Drink lots of water. Stay in the shade. Take breaks in between picking up storm debris.

It’s very easy to get heat exhaustion & become dehydrated without being able to cool your body down in the air conditioning.

I haven’t posted anything about the tropics since we’re in recovery mode in Louisiana & Mississippi from #Ida.

I’m storm fatigued, and I know you are too. It’s still the heart of hurricane season. Thankfully, no threats in the short term. We’ve had a flurry of activity with Julian, Kate, and now Larry forming.

Larry will become a powerful hurricane & dance out to sea, Bermuda should keep an eye on it.A tropical wave in the Caribbean has a 30% chance of development in the next 3-5 days as moisture moves into the Bay of Campeche. Next name on the list is Mindy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News