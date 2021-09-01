Heat Advisory issued Wednesday & Thursday. Please remember generator safety.

PLEASE remember generator safety — We lost far too many lives in the wake of Hurricane #Laura due to generator/carbon monoxide related deaths. Keep your generator 20 feet from your home! Do NOT bring it inside.

HEAT ADVISORY — Issued Wednesday & Thursday w/ heat index between 98-106. Drink lots of water. Stay in the shade. Take breaks in between picking up storm debris.

It’s very easy to get heat exhaustion & become dehydrated without being able to cool your body down in the air conditioning.

I haven’t posted anything about the tropics since we’re in recovery mode in Louisiana & Mississippi from #Ida.

I’m storm fatigued, and I know you are too. It’s still the heart of hurricane season. Thankfully, no threats in the short term. We’ve had a flurry of activity with Julian, Kate, and now Larry forming.

Larry will become a powerful hurricane & dance out to sea, Bermuda should keep an eye on it.A tropical wave in the Caribbean has a 30% chance of development in the next 3-5 days as moisture moves into the Bay of Campeche. Next name on the list is Mindy.