Heat Advisory issued Friday. Drier weekend. Tropical wave may increase rain chances into next week.

Good morning — Drier weather today-Sunday across south Louisiana for storm damage cleanup. Good news as residents access the extent of damage, especially to roofs & tarping roof leaks.I have mentioned very little about the tropics in the wake of Hurricane #Ida.

We are all storm fatigued, sensitive to any tropical news, & exhausted; however, we remain in the heart of hurricane season. It is worth watching this tropical wave in the Bay of Campeche/western Caribbean. Low, 30% chance of development over the next 3-5 days. Next name is #Mindy.

Whether this develops or not, as conditions do not look favorable for any quick development due to dry air & wind shear inhibiting organization, I do believe some of the moisure from this system will get pulled north into the early-middle part of next week.

This feature could help uptick rain chances into the early-middle part of next week across south Louisiana. Stay tuned.