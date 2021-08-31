Heat Advisory issued for southeast Louisiana. Scattered storms Tuesday-Wednesday.

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, humidity remains high across southeast Louisiana. With high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90, heat index values will climb into the 98-105 degree range.

With the second largest power outage in state history, heat exhaustion will be a big concern. Please take measures to stay cool, wear loose fitting & light colored clothing, and drink lots of water.

Rain chances in the 40-60% range today-Wednesday, with lower rain chances and lower humidity by Thursday into late week.

