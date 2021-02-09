WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, update on Phase 2 restrictions set to expire Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Baton Rouge alongside other members of the state’s Unified Command Group.

Edwards will be getting the shot at Our Lady of the Lake and Pennington Biomedical Research Center, where he will also announce the first mass vaccination site in Baton Rouge on Pennington’s campus and provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19. The briefing is set to begin at 3 p.m.

Also getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday will be Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Workforce Commission Secretary Ava DeJoie, Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson, and Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters, all members of the state’s Unified Command Group.

Created by the Louisiana Homeland Security and Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act (Louisiana Disaster Act), the UCG is the strategic decision-making body for emergency and disaster response in the state with the governor serving as the unified commander. Members of the UCG were added to the expanded list of people eligible to receive the vaccine as of Monday, along with those 65 and older, some elections staff ahead of March elections, and additional state and local COVID emergency response personnel.

The state remains in the Phase 1B, Tier 1 phase of distribution, which already included health care employees; EMS workers; firefighters; people with kidney failure; people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based services and their providers; and people who live and work at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

The latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health show that just over 448,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administrated statewide, with 189,000 people completing the two-dose inoculation. As of Monday, the governor’s office says nearly 1.2 million Louisianans were eligible to get the COVID vaccine. The governor and State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter are expected to have updated numbers Tuesday about doses that have been administered since last week.

“The number of first doses administered in the state (448,122) now exceeds the number of reported COVID-19 cases (414,354) since the first case was reported 11 months ago,” the LDH noted in a Facebook post shared early Tuesday afternoon.

It is also possible that the governor will have an update on whether the state will remain in under Phase Two orders, which are set to expire Wednesday. Edwards met Monday with public health officials to review the data and determine whether to remain in the current phase or make changes.

“We’ve seen improvements in terms of hospitalizations and also test positivity, which is promising, but, as the Governor and Dr. Kanter have said, the number of active cases we have is still high, as are hospitalizations,” said a statement Monday from the governor’s office. “We remain very concerned about the rise in COVID variants and how quickly they spread, which certainly will inform what the Governor does next.”

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,321 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 20 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 412,989 and deaths to 9,142. Of the new cases reported since Monday, the LDH says 806 are confirmed and 515 are probable.