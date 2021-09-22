Walmart wellness day provides customers with COVID-19 vaccinations and more

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, September 25, Walmart’s quarterly Wellness Day will turn into a special immunization event in more than 4,700 pharmacies across the country.

On Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers can visit a local Walmart location to receive a variety of immunizations from COVID-19 to flu to any of the others provided.

Customers can find a free event near them at Walmart.com/wellnesshub

Insurance is not required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, which is available at no cost, and other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans.

During this free, one-day event, families can get the following:

  • Flu shots and no-cost COVID-19 vaccines
  • Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more at pharmacies nationwide
  • Wellness resources + opportunity to talk with pharmacists 

