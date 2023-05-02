SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Walmart locations are holding a Wellness Day, offering health resources, giveaways, and demos Saturday.

Participating locations will offer free screenings for glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure. They will also have affordable COVID-19, flu, RSV, tetanus, shingles hepatitis, and HPV immunizations available.

Visitors can take home giveaways and see demos of nutrition, lifestyle, and wellness products available at select stores. Many stores carry products for first aid, supplements, and home health care.

Vision Centers in select stores allow shoppers to try new glasses and pharmacy locations offer medication, including mail order and Pet Rx. You can find a list of network providers here.

Walmart Wellness Day is May 6 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.