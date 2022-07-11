NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane Health System announced a new procedure using robotics to help detect lung cancer early on. Detecting lung cancer at its earliest stage for treatment improves survival rates according to the American Cancer Society.

The new procedure will aid in the detection of lung cancer by using a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform in conjunction with real-time cone-beam CT imaging. Together, the technologies are used to biopsy suspicious lung nodules through a minimally invasive procedure. The procedure will enable physicians to quickly determine if a nodule is cancerous. Tulane is the first hospital in Louisiana to combine these technologies according to Tulane Health System.

The robotic-assisted bronchoscopy technology features an ultra-thin, maneuverable catheter that allows navigation into the lung and enables the precision needed for the diagnostic biopsy. The cone-beam CT system offers real-time images during the bronchoscopy, so physicians know exactly where the instruments are relative to the targeted lung nodule.

“The lungs are a complex and delicate structure, which historically made it difficult to safely biopsy small nodules, particularly in the peripheral lung,” said Ramsy Abdelghani, MD, a board-certified interventional pulmonologist at Tulane Health System trained to use the robotic system.

The leading-edge procedure goes along with Tulane Health System’s Lung Nodule Program. Additionally, as part of the multidisciplinary platform focused on early-stage cancer detection, Tulane Health System offers a low-dose CT lung screening program for proactive identification and treatment of at-risk patients.

“Offering an advanced approached for lung biopsies is an important part of detecting lung cancer early, allowing better outcomes for patients,” says Tom Patrias, chief executive officer of Tulane Health System. “We hope this, combined with our lung nodule biopsy detection program and our low-dose CT screenings, will positively impact lung cancer survival rates in our community.”

For more information on the Tulane Lung Cancer program, visit TulaneHealthcare.com.