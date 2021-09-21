Tulane Lakeside Hospital back open in Jefferson Parish following Ida aftermath

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A local hospital is back open for business following Hurricane Ida’s wrath on southeastern Louisiana.

On Tuesday, Tulane Lakeside Hospital opened its doors back up for patient care, including its emergency room.

The healthcare facility temporarily closed for repairs following Hurricane Ida in late August. Following the storm, the Metairie hospital, along with most of Jefferson Parish, was left without power and water.

Patients staying at Tulane Lakeside were transported to the hospital’s sister facilities while repairs were underway.

Hospital officials report the facility’s surgery department will only be conducting emergency procedures for the time being, but expect to resume elective operations later this week. Tulane Lakeside also reports its inpatient rehabilitation unit will still be closed as it remains under repair.

In a statement announcing the hospital’s reopening, Tulane Health System CEO said:

“As our communities recovered from the impact of Hurricane Ida, the safety of our patients, their families and our colleagues was our paramount concern. We are grateful we had the resources and capacity to transfer our Tulane Lakeside patients to more comfortable facilities while power and water were being restored throughout the parish and at Tulane Lakeside. We are now grateful that Tulane Lakeside is back up and running and can continue serving the community.”

For more information, or to see average ER wait times at all Tulane Health System ERs, visit TulaneLakeside.com