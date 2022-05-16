NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— As COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, the New Orleans Health Director wants citizens to be aware of an anti-viral drug that could help ease the symptoms of those infected.

There’s new hope in the fight against COVID-19 through an antiviral drug called “Paxlovid.”

Paxlovid is approved by the FDA and when it first came out late last year there was a very limited supply, but now Dr. Jennifer Avegno with the New Orleans Health Department says they have an abundant supply and she wants people to be aware that it is out there if they need it.

In order to take the oral antivral drug, Paxlovid you must test positive for COVID and be over 50 years old with medical conditions such as obesity, diabetes or have high blood pressure. Paxlovid is said to be highly effective in un-vaccinated people who test positive for COVID.

Dr. Avegno says that there are pharmacies around town that if you test positive, they will give you Paxlovid right there and then.

“When they did the studies in unvaccinated people it cut their risk of hospitalizations by 90 percent, and that’s huge, that’s a huge tool,” Dr. Avegno said.

To get Paxlovid, contact your primary physician because it is prescription only. People who don’t have a doctor and are feeling sick can go to “Test to Treat” clinics.

For example here are some “Test to Treat” clinics.

Daughters of Charity- Carrollton (3201 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, LA 70118)

CVS Store (4401 S. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70125)

CVS Store (2105 Cleary Ave., Metairie, LA 70001)

For more information, call 1-800-232-0233 or click HERE.