BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Statistics indicate that every year, a significant number of individuals who struggle with addiction and mental health disorders find themselves in crisis.

One source revealed that nearly 21 million Americans are afflicted with addiction, but only ten percent of these sufferers receive treatment.

In addition to this, the National Institute of Mental Health states that nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness (52.9 million in 2020).

When the symptoms of these illnesses become overwhelming or even life-threatening, organizations that specialize in the appropriate treatment are able to provide patients with direction and support.

The Bridge Center for Hope is one such organization.

As East Baton Rouge Parish’s first adult crisis receiving facility, the nonprofit serves as a short-term crisis stabilization center.

It treats locals who are 18 years of age and older who are experiencing a mental health crisis or substance use challenge.

This month, the Bridge Center is inviting the public to its Second Annual Bridging the Gap Community Fair.

On Tuesday, May 17, the Community Fair will kick off at the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The fair will not only provide attendees with an opportunity to learn more about the Bridge Center, but it will also highlight other local agencies and organizations that are equipped to address mental and behavioral health challenges.

Click here to learn more about the Bridge Center for Hope.