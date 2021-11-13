Southeastern Grocers expands recall on Fisherman’s Wharf Brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp

Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets, and Winn-Dixie stores, expanded the recall on its Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp.

The recall is due to the detection of possible listeria on the product, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The affected product and corresponding UPC code are below:

Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen – 16-20 count 16 oz. bag, UPC: 2114003262 with best by date of 04/06/2023

This is in addition to the previously recalled product below:

Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen – 16-20 count 16 oz. bag, UPC: 2114003262 with best by date of 04/05/2023

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria in 16-20 count 16 oz. bags of Fisherman’s Wharf brand frozen Jumbo Cooked Shrimp.

The sale of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll-free at (844) 745-0463, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.