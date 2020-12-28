Shreveport company receives Moderna vaccine and distributes across Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport-based pharmaceutical wholesaler has been selected to distribute the coronavirus vaccine throughout Louisiana.

Morris and Dickson received the Pfizer vaccine Monday, December 14, and the Moderna vaccine Monday, December 21.

“To be able to deliver this vaccine, to serve particularly the underserved communities in Louisiana is a tremendous honor,” said Paul Dickson Sr., President of Morris and Dickson Co.

“We shipped out over 120,000 doses and tonight we should actually process a little between two and three thousand more doses,” said John Henry III, Operations manager for Morris and Dickson Co.

It’s a 24-hour turnaround distributing to 200 rural hospitals in the state and depending on the order it takes less than 10 minutes to process, but overall collectively it takes hours due to the order volumes.

“Once we receive our orders, we have a nice little smooth team that we come together, we take our time we get the stuff packed in a timely manner. And from that point on we break down our orders, we get them broken down to the different trucks they will be getting dispatched on and then we send them out from there,” said Henry.

The vaccines are stored at ultracold temperatures with the Pfizer vaccine being set at minus 80 degrees celsius and the Moderna vaccine being set at minus 20 degrees celsius. Morris and Dickson are not only just distributing the vaccine to smaller hospitals but helping those who receive the direct shipment as well.

“We’re actually coming in on the backside and backfilling for the major hospitals as well as the small hospitals as well.”

And being able to distribute the vaccine has workers feeling like an everyday hero.

“You stick your chest out a little bit more, you smile a little bit more, you put a pep in your step a little bit more because actually when you think about it what we’re doing, we’re taking that next step and actually saving thousands, on top of thousands of lives,” said Henry.

Morris and Dickson are expecting another shipment of 50,000 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer this week and will be distributed out by the end of the week.