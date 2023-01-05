NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans will donate automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the City of New Orleans and Jefferson Parish. The donation follows the near-death collision involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday night’s game. Hamlin required medical staff to perform CPR on him. Days later, Hamlin remained hospitalized in critical condition.

“In light of the horrible events involving Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, we felt it was urgent that we reach out to our local recreational facilities to determine their needs,” said teams owner Gayle Benson in written statements announcing the donations. “NFL games have the most advanced medical staff and equipment on hand and we believe this needs to be replicated as best as possible on the youth sports level.”

The New Orleans Recreational Department will receive 40 of the defibrillators that will be available at 35 parks, 3 baseball fields and 2 football fields.

Training will also be provided for employees to properly use the devices.

The Jefferson Parish Recreation Parks & Rec. Department will get 27 of the defibrillators for use in its facilities.

