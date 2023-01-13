NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s recent medical news that shocked the world, the New Orleans Saints continue to roll out donations of AEDs to local schools and sports organizations.

On Friday (Jan. 13), this included the Jefferson Parish Recreation Department, part of a donation announced by Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson last week. An additional 27 defibrillators were given to JPRD for their parks at locations like the Bonnabel Boat Launch and Bucktown Harbor.

Recreation staff were also given a lesson on how to use the devices.

“About 10,000 children a year drop from cardiac arrest,” Roger Mattei with ZOLL Medical Corporation tells WGNO. “Those children are typically at a school, at a playground, at a recreational facility, maybe at their club, if their parents belong to a golf club or a tennis club. So having these things readily available is crucially important.”

Parish officials say athletic teams are encouraged to bring an AED to away games.

