(KTAL/KMSS) – A therapist and psychologist at Grow Therapy is sharing helpful tips for maintaining one’s emotional well-being.
Licensed professional counselor in Texas and Louisiana JohnNeiska Williams, is on a mission to help others achieve the greatness they are determined to reach.
Through Williams’s one-on-one sessions with clients, she helps guide them with expert counseling tools to navigate their feelings through obstacles they may face.
Latest Posts:
- Manchin’s retirement a buzzkill for Senate Democrats’ 2024 hopes
- Supporters try to rekindle Puerto Rico status change
- Emotional clashes over Israel torment House Democrats: ‘It’s hell’
- Fight between KFC Assistant Manager and customer leads to shooting in Concordia Parish
- Pro tips: Counselor shares the best ways to care for your emotional wellness