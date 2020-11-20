President Trump to speak on lowering prescription drug prices

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany calls for questions during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a speech on lowering prescription drug prices Friday afternoon. NewsNation will livestream the event.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press briefing Friday afternoon. You can watch the full briefing in the player below.

At the briefing McEnany addressed Trump meeting with Michigan GOP lawmakers Friday afternoon, amid his ongoing efforts to overturn election results. The cases are aimed at blocking or delaying the certification of election results in key battleground sates won by Biden.

McEnany said Trump’s meeting with the state legislators was “not an advocacy meeting” and insisted “he routinely meets with lawmakers from across the country.”

McEnany has also acted as a Trump 2020 campaign adviser in recent weeks.

