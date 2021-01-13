People compare level of Covid-19 cases to the level of restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon left many people comparing the level of Covid-19 cases to the level of restrictions in the state.

The shocking data from the Louisiana Department of Health shows the state is not doing well when it comes to the virus.

“You see everybody just constantly trying to go back to life like nothing has happened when that’s just simply not the case at all. You’ll walk in any where and see I don’t know maybe one out of 15 people in a gas station that someone is not wearing a mask” said Baton Rouge resident, Camron Bettis.

According to LDH, the state is in its worst shape yet with high transmission in all nine regions affecting all 64 Parishes.

“It’s kind of like a rebellious teenager with it like they keep telling me to lock down more well I’ll just have it at my house or I’ll just do this instead of going to the bar” said Baton Rouge resident, Daniel Allain.

Tuesday, the Governor extended his current executive order including the state’s modified phase two restrictions.

“That phase two recommendation still allows people to go to school go to church and go to restaurants that are open with spacing. As an individual you have to comply within that phase two … and you need to be very cognizant of what it takes to transmit the virus from one person to the next” said Ochsner Medical Center of Baton Rouge’s Medical Director, Dr. Ralph Dauterige

The latest rules keep mitigation efforts in place, but with a third COVID-19 surge, some ask if the state is better off going back to phase one

“Louisiana being in the worst case that it is, I think it’s bad for the amount of cases increasing and the amount of hospitalizations. But I think our economy would start crashing more and more as time goes on if we went back to a phase one lock down” said Allain.

Other people believe if Louisianians keep up this trend, something has to be done.

“We should definitely go back into phase one, the stay at home order I’m definitely all open for that. Again, I sympathize with people who don’t want that for obvious reasons, but they’re doing it to themselves” said Bettis.