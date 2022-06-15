BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to one study, anxiety is the most common mental disorder in the nation and it impacts approximately 40 million adults, which is about 18.1% of the population.

In addition to seeking out the services of a professional mental health counselor, many people have found a measure of relief by grabbing a brush, some paint, and letting their imaginations loose on a canvas.

Health experts say creating art can significantly lower stress hormones, which reduces anxiety.

Using painting as a way to relax can also redirect our thoughts away from stress and onto the art we’re creating. When this happens, we begin to concentrate on the soothing steps of the painting process and we may find ourselves enjoying the “journey” of creation, instead of anxiously awaiting the finished product.

How to start painting

According to Psychology Today, beginner painters should view their endeavor as “play.”

In other words, the goal is not to paint a perfect image but to have fun and express your feelings with color.

This may mean brushing random strokes across the canvas while listening to soothing music or attempting to paint a picture of your dog.

Whatever you choose to create, the goal is to enjoy the process and relax.

Where to paint in Baton Rouge

BREC’s Painting with Purpose summer class provides participants with the opportunity to explore a variety of painting techniques.

The instructor guides the weekly class in painting projects and helps students tap into their imaginations by creating unique pieces of art.

Click here for class times and dates.