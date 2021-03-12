Once vacant vaccine appointments filling up fast after eligibility expansion

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – It could take at least a week to book an appointment, but some spots were going unfilled.

A report showed that vaccine appointments were going unfilled at CVS pharmacies in three states including Louisiana.

“I’m not particularly surprised that there are vacant slots. Vacancy in appointments through the electronic methods doesn’t necessarily reflect an interest in the vaccine,” said Dawn Marcelle, MD, MPH, the Capitol Area Regional Medical Director for the Louisiana Department of Health.

Dr. Marcelle says now that the eligibility requirements have been expanded, slots are filling up fast.

That’s what’s happening now with CVS. As of late Thursday afternoon, all appointments in Louisiana were booked for the day.

CVS Health Statement on Vaccine Appointments in Louisiana:

Demand for vaccine appointments at our pharmacies is stronger in many states than it is in some others. In recent days, as eligibility requirements have been expanded, we have seen a significant increase in vaccine appointments in several Southern states, including Alabama, Louisiana and South Carolina. We are working across multiple fronts to increase awareness of vaccine availability, safety and effectiveness throughout the country and will continue to do so moving forward.

At this point, experts said people are showing up for the vaccine which shows a high level of interest here in Louisiana.

“And if we do see a sustained dip in that or a high level of vacancies for an extended period of time, that is cause for concern,” said Dr. Marcelle.

You can find a vaccination site near you here.