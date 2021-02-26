Ochsner invests $20M in Delgado partnership to train future healthcare providers

NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner Health (Ochsner) and Delgado Community College (Delgado) announced a new partnership to train the next generation of nurses and allied health professionals in Louisiana.

Ochsner is committing $20 million to expand Delgado’s nursing and allied health education through its Ochsner Scholars program, which was announced last year as part of Ochsner’s 10-year vision to build a healthier state.

“The events of recent months have increased awareness regarding the necessity for a well-trained, dedicated healthcare workforce in the city, region and state,” said Delgado Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib.

“For many decades, Delgado’s Charity School of Nursing and our Division of Allied Health have provided outstanding education for students seeking to do meaningful, rewarding work as healthcare professionals.

“Ochsner is an innovative, future-focused organization, and we are pleased to be partners, working side-by-side to advance healthcare education and improve the lives of those we serve,” she added.

Half of Ochsner’s contribution will be used to develop a new, state-of-the-art building on Delgado’s City Park Campus, consolidating the school’s existing Allied Health Division and Charity School of Nursing programs under one roof. The project is slated to break ground in the spring and open for classes in 2023.

The other half will be used to cover full-time tuition for Ochsner employees to pursue degrees and credentials in nursing and allied health programs at Delgado, which graduates approximately 1,200 nursing and allied health professionals each year.

Additionally, two adjunct faculty members from Ochsner will augment the programs beginning this fall.