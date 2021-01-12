Ochsner Health marks COVID-19 milestones

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is reporting over 7,900 COVID-19 related deaths.

Hospitals throughout the state and Gulf South are doing their best to deal with the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ochsner Health is one of those health care providers on the front lines in Louisiana.

The Louisiana-based hospital is releasing the latest information about COVID-19 vaccinations and hospitalizations.

The milestones and statistics seen below were made public on Monday, January 11:

587 COVID-19 positive inpatients

8,167 discharged COVID-19 positive inpatients to date

57,035 vaccine doses administered to employees, healthcare providers and eligible community members

113,025 scheduled vaccine appointments

Ochsner administers 22,112 vaccines over two days

“While COVID-19 continues to impact our communities, Ochsner Health is proud to lead the way in ending this pandemic through the vaccination of our employees, patients and community members. Our teams across the state administered 22,112 vaccinations over the weekend and will continue to ramp up our efforts to vaccinate every member of our community who wants one following the criteria set forth by the state as supply allows,” said Warner Thomas, President and CEO, Ochsner Health.