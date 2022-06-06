The opportunity to donate blood in the Greater New Orleans area has come for those that are eligible.

During the month of June, Ochsner Health will be providing donation locations through out the Southeast region, allowing volunteers to make an appointment or just walk-up.

Ochsner said all blood types are welcome but there is a major need for platelets and Type O red cells due to the critical blood shortage.

Donations will go directly to the Ochsner blood bank, supporting over 70% of blood supply for patients at Ochsner hospitals and also in blood resource sharing with other local community hospitals.

Donor must meets requirements of:

Be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be over cold or flu symptoms for 72 hours.

Have had no dental work (including cleaning) in the last 72 hours.

Have not donated whole blood in the last eight weeks.

Have had no transfusions in the last 3 months.

Have not lived with a person who HAS hepatitis in the last 12 months.

Have had no tattoos or piercings in the last month from a facility that is regulated by the state of Louisiana; or in the last 3 months from a facility that is NOT regulated by the state of Louisiana.

Those meeting requirements are encouraged to donate every 8 weeks to maintain inventory.

Locations and times are as listed:

Monday, June 6 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner200 West Esplanade, Suite 101, Kenner LA 70065

Tuesday, June 7 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner200 West Esplanade, Suite 101, Kenner LA 70065 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. St. Charles Parish East Regional Library

160 West Campus Drive, Destrahan, LA 70047

Wednesday, June 8 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus2500 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, LA 70056

Thursday, June 9 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus2500 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, LA 70056 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary Hospital

1125 Marguerite St., Morgan City, LA 70380

Friday, June 10 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Xavier University

1 Drexel Dr., New Orleans, LA 70125

Saturday, June 11 (Blood Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Repl. Alexys Gilbert – Buras Fire Dept

35410 Hwy 11, Buras, LA 70041

Monday, June 13 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner200 West Esplanade, Suite 101, Kenner LA 70065

Tuesday, June 14 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner200 West Esplanade, Suite 101, Kenner LA 70065

Wednesday, June 15 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus2500 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, LA 70056

Thursday, June 16 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30

p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus2500 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, LA 70056

Friday, June 17 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Saturday, June 18 (Blood Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Monday, June 20 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner200 West Esplanade, Suite 101, Kenner LA 70065

Tuesday, June 21 6:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. St. Bernard Parish Hospital

8000 West Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, LA 70043 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner200 West Esplanade, Suite 101, Kenner LA 70065

Wednesday, June 22 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus2500 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, LA 70056 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Chabert Medical Center

1978 Industrial Blvd. Houma, LA 70363

Thursday, June 23 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus2500 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, LA 70056 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – North Shore

100 Medical Center Drive, Slidell, LA 70461

Friday, June 24 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Saturday, June 25 (Blood Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Magnolia Soap & Bath Company

3441 E. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70448

Sunday, June 26 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. St. John The Baptist Catholic Church

15405 Highway 90, Paradis, LA 70080

Monday, June 27 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner200 West Esplanade, Suite 101, Kenner LA 70065 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Ochsner Fitness Center

1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Elmwood, LA 70123

Tuesday, June 28 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner200 West Esplanade, Suite 101, Kenner LA 70065 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center

2700 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans, LA 70115

Wednesday, June 29 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Health Center – Covington

1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus2500 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, LA 70056

Thursday, June 30 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Charles Parish Hospital

1057 Paul Maillard Rd., Luling, LA 70070 (Blood Donation)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

(Platelet Donation)

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus2500 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, LA 70056

Click here if you would like to make an appointment.